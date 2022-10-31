Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.00.

Prudential stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. Prudential has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $41.67.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 751,756 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,224,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Prudential by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 573,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Prudential by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 920,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 276,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

