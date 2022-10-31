Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

