Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Drive Shack Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of DS stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.51.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
