Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Drive Shack Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of DS stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drive Shack

About Drive Shack

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 87.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,722,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Drive Shack by 590.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,423,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,217,487 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 821,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 359,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Drive Shack by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,363,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 3,950,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 202,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

