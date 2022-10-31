KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $34.02 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

