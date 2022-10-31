KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $34.02 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
