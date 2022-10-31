HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 585 ($7.07) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.07) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in HSBC by 31.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.7% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

