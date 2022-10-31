NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 13.4 %

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.32 on Friday. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NantHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.