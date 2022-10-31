Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Rises By 16.6%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,618,300 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 4,818,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.1 days.

AANNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.70 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aroundtown from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

AANNF opened at $2.00 on Monday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

