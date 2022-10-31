American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AHOTF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

