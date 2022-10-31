Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in October

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,821,900 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 6,843,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 550.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANCTF. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ANCTF opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.