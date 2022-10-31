Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PLX opened at $1.03 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

