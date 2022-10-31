Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BDN. Truist Financial raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

