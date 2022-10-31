AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Update

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 804,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

AEON Financial Service Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AEOJF opened at $9.58 on Monday. AEON Financial Service has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Get AEON Financial Service alerts:

About AEON Financial Service

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It engages in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Financial Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Financial Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.