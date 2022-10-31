AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Short Interest Update

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 804,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
AEON Financial Service Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of AEOJF opened at $9.58 on Monday. AEON Financial Service has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.
