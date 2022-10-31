ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target Lowered to €37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €39.00 ($39.80) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGESY. HSBC upgraded ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale downgraded ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.70.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $1.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.