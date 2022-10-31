Agree Realty (ADC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Agree Realty to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Agree Realty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC opened at $68.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

