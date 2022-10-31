Black Hills (BKH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Black Hills has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.95-$4.15 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.95-$4.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $65.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

