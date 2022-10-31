Berry (BRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Berry to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berry to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $700.18 million, a PE ratio of 222.31 and a beta of 2.25.

Berry Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Berry in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Berry by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

