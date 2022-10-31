Albemarle (ALB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.81 per share for the quarter. Albemarle has set its FY 2022 guidance at $19.25-$22.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $19.25 – $22.25 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $280.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

