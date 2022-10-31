BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
NYSE:BRSP opened at $7.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.
BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
BrightSpire Capital Company Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.