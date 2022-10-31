BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $7.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

BRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

