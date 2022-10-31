Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $25.38 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Four Corners Property Trust
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
