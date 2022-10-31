Fastly (FSLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Fastly has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $61,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 390,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at $81,930,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $915,537 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 122.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastly by 46.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

