Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. On average, analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,354.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 393,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $52,986,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,411,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,408,000 after buying an additional 439,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.