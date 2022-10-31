MetLife (MET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MET stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. MetLife has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

