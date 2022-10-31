MGIC Investment (MTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,501,000 after buying an additional 1,166,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,052,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after buying an additional 688,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,855,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,691,000 after buying an additional 531,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.