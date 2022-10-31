Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $560.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.91 million. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NUS opened at $40.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,132. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.