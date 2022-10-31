PDC Energy (PDCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect PDC Energy to post earnings of $4.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect PDC Energy to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.50. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,138,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200,373 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

