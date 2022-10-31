Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target at $122.44

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.7 %

ZBH stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.