PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives $20.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 53,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PLBY Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PLBY Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.65.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.