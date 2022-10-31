Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $35.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.4 %

CAG opened at $36.64 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.