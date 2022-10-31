Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $35.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $36.64 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

