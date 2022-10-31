Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STAN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.33) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 815 ($9.85).

STAN stock opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £15.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.12. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 578.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 581.56.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

