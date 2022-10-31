Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 230 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.87).

Barclays Stock Down 2.5 %

BARC opened at GBX 146.44 ($1.77) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.61. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock has a market cap of £23.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.39.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

