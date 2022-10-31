Sirius XM (SIRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

