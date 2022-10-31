Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Down 14.1% in October

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 47,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $102,184.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,937,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,818.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,007,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 47,974 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $102,184.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,937,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,818.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,806 shares of company stock worth $677,997 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Usio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Usio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.69. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Usio had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Usio will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

