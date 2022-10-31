Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €40.74 ($41.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.67. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €34.44 ($35.14) and a 1 year high of €76.05 ($77.60).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

