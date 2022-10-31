Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €41.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of SAX stock opened at €40.74 ($41.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of €40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.53. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €34.44 ($35.14) and a 52 week high of €76.05 ($77.60). The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

