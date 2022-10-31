Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($286.73) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

ETR VOW3 opened at €128.24 ($130.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.78. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 1 year high of €196.02 ($200.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is €137.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

