Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Update

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.
XENE opened at $37.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.46. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $41.39.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432 in the last three months. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
