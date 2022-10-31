Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €104.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

WCH opened at €117.45 ($119.85) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €124.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €98.58 ($100.59) and a 1 year high of €187.10 ($190.92).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

