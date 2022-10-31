VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Up 12.9% in October

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Insider Activity at VistaGen Therapeutics
In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, insider Reid G. Adler bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 334,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,886.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, insider Reid G. Adler bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 334,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,886.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Singh bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,459.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $171,000. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VistaGen Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $0.13 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.52.
VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 5,614.37%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.
