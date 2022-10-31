VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Up 12.9% in October

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at VistaGen Therapeutics

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, insider Reid G. Adler bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 334,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,886.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, insider Reid G. Adler bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 334,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,886.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Singh bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,459.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $171,000. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VistaGen Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 13,049,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,850 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 4,570,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 282,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,895,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 285,558 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,301,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $0.13 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 5,614.37%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

