G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC opened at $14.03 on Monday. G. Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $701.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.56.

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.38%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

