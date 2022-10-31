Short Interest in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Expands By 14.2%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,560,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 72,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 20,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.95 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

