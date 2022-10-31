Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Decreases By 13.1%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Zenvia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $1.69 on Monday. Zenvia has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zenvia will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZENV. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Zenvia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zenvia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zenvia from $3.40 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Zenvia to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZENV. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Zenvia by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Zenvia by 730.7% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 839,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 738,366 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Further Reading

