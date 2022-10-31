UBS Group Reiterates “€320.00” Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

UBS Group set a €320.00 ($326.53) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($357.14) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($370.41) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at €299.65 ($305.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of €285.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €288.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. Linde has a 52-week low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a 52-week high of €315.35 ($321.79).

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

