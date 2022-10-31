Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bear Creek Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BCM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.85 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Bear Creek Mining Price Performance
BCM opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$61.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$1.90.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.
Read More
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.