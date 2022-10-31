Berenberg Bank Reiterates €6.50 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of PSM opened at €6.86 ($7.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €6.44 ($6.57) and a fifty-two week high of €15.55 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is €7.32 and its 200-day moving average is €8.70.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

