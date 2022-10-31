Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €198.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €198.00 ($202.04) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTX. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €275.00 ($280.61) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 3.9 %

MTX stock opened at €183.95 ($187.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of €167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €178.35. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 52-week high of €221.10 ($225.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

