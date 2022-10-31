MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €245.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($250.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 1st.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 3.9 %

MTX opened at €183.95 ($187.70) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of €167.96 and a 200-day moving average of €178.35.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

