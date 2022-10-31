HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

HelloFresh Stock Down 5.1 %

HelloFresh stock opened at €20.40 ($20.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €19.94 ($20.35) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.57.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

