MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €232.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €198.00 ($202.04) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €275.00 ($280.61) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 1st.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 3.9 %

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €183.95 ($187.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a one year high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €178.35.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

