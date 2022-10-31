MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($244.90) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, October 17th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 3.9 %

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €183.95 ($187.70) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 12 month high of €221.10 ($225.61). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €167.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €178.35.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

