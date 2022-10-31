Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €49.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($50.00) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HFG. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

HelloFresh Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €20.40 ($20.82) on Friday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €19.94 ($20.35) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.19.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

